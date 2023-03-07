2 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has admonished Ghanaians not to take the freedom they are enjoying for granted as their forefathers paid huge prices.

He further called on Ghanaians to re-dedicate themselves to the ideals of democracy, freedom and justice fought by the country’s forefathers.

“The celebration of this particular anniversary necessitates that we reflect on the progress we have made as a nation and to re-dedicate ourselves to the ideals of democracy freedom and justice for which our forefathers fought and also died. We cannot be oblivious of the ultimate price many paid for our independence. It was a steep price, and so we must pledge never to take our freedoms for granted,” the Speaker said in his Independence Day message to Ghanaians.

Ghana celebrated its 66th Independence Anniversary on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Adaklu in the Volta region.

The Speaker entreated Ghanaians to focus on building the nation.

“So on this occasion of Ghana’s 66th Independence anniversary. I entreat us all to continue working together with a nation-building focus and mindset to help build a stronger, respected and more prosperous Ghana that will be a source of pride for all its citizens,” the Speaker urged.

Source: citifmonline