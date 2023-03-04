11 minutes ago

Ace broadcaster and the host of Peace FM's mid-morning program, Working Time, Kofi Kum Bilson, has stated that voting against Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia at the NPP convention would be a case of history repeating itself, and would be detrimental to the party.

He claimed that, in contrast to what they did to the late Mr. Aliu Mahama, a former Vice President, the NPP ought to think about selecting Dr. Bawumia to head the party in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

The popular radio presenter made the comments on Friday while honoring the late Alui Mahama, who would have turned 77 on March 3, 2023.

He said that Mr. Aliu Mahama, who assisted former President John Kufuor as his Vice President, was an excellent politician who carried out his duties admirably and might have achieved great things had he ever been elected president.

However, he said that Mr. Aliu Mahama received the shock of his life when he received only 146 votes (6%) in Congress while running for the party's leadership after Mr. Kufuor's term had come to an end. He indicated that Mr. Mahama was compelled to retire from politics as a result of that humiliating defeat.

"When the results were announced, we couldn't believe that the NPP delegates gave this Vice President, who performed so well, only 146 (6%) of their votes. The man avoided politics altogether after that convention. The sad thing is that, he entered the election with all of his remaining resources," he stated as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com.

Kofi Kum said if the NPP had chosen the candidate from the Northern side to be their leader, they might have been able to break the eight at the time.

He urged the NPP leadership and the delegates to think of introducing Dr. Bawumia whom he referred to as his father as the candidate to lead the party into the next election. He said at the moment the NPP's only hope of retaining power is the Veep.

"I'll be keeping a close eye on the upcoming elections to see if you'll treat my father, HE Dr. Bawumia, in the same way. I'm hoping that this time, NPP won't treat this man so cruelly," he said, adding that by refusing to let Alui Mahama lead them, NPP succeeded in getting what they desired in the 2008 elections.

In his view, if the NPP did not heed his plea, they might end up making the same error they did under Mr. Aliu Mahama, and said they would be solely responsible for it.

"If we repeat this history and history repeats itself, we'll have ourselves to blame," he added.