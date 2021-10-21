14 hours ago

The Council of International Chambers of Commerce for West Africa Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I has urged the security agencies not to treat self-acclaimed Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr also known in the showbiz arena as Shatta Wale as an armed robber but find a special way of punishing him if the investigations come out that Shatta Wale pranked his Gun shoot in the incident.

One time you are a hero, next time you are neglected and destroyed completely by your own people.

It could be recalled that a special assistant to Shatta Wale on Monday 18th October 2021 posted on social media handles the musician has been shot by some unknown gunmen at east legon.

Nii Oyanka I in an interview said that the case should be investigated well so that proper measure that can be put in place to avoid any future occurrences.

Nii Oyanka Chief of Obilieman, Who doubles as Chairman of Anamase Royal Alliance Council and Abola Piam Royal Council noted that , I feel sad when I see an hear situations like this. I have been a victim of such a similar, incident where u want to savage a serious situation or defend your self and at the end of the day, u rather Become the victim of the show.

What Shatta did was childish and stupid but what about the pastor who started this crap.?? This nonsense must stop in Ghana.

Last 2 years my Palace was attacked by gun-wielding men and people were shot and Palace vandalised. The criminals were never arrested and I was putten behind bars for defending myself in my own Palace and Kingmyselfre the police arrived.

before the police arrived when I had a licensed gun to protec my self. Is this not selective Justice.

When I hear people praising the current IGP I laugh , This maa n was never liked because he doesn't tolerate nonsense or accept bribes and served short terms in few offices because he refused to be corrupted. Today people are praising him because he is The

IGP whether they like him or not. Dr George Akuffo Dampare wants to prove his doubters wrong but in doing so he must be lenient with persons who are pubjusticeures. Nobody is perfect and the laws should work properly to ensure there is no selective justice.