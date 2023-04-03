1 hour ago

Director of LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana and a humanist, Alex Kofi Donkor has intimated that persons who express different sexuality either than what is familiar with Ghanaians or other Africans must not be stigmatized.

He suggests respect shown to others who are not from the LGBTQI community must be extended to them too.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Donkor made it clear; discussions on LGBTQI often portray the community as less human or in some cases as animals.

He told Cup of Tea show host Julius Caesar Anadem that, when people use animals as examples of not mating as same-sex to justify why people must not be gay, it's weird.

“It's funny people make comparisons, that animals are not gays as they claim they don’t see male animals having sex, how can someone do that comparison? Are they in the animal world? How many animals have they studied to come to such baseless conclusions? People should allow people to be,” he pleaded

“We are not animals and it is wrong to compare us to animals. We have rights just like any human being and we must be treated right,” he stressed

He questioned the force at which some Ghanaians are opposing the LGBTQI community and its activities, especially MP for Ningo-Prampram Sam Nartey George.

“I hear Sam George speak against us all the time. If he had a son or daughter who wanted to express his sexuality differently would he be doing what he is doing? If he feels he is a lion, he cannot be a lion on us. He has been called Gyata Gyata Gyata and he wants to act his name, not on us then he should go to the forest and do that,” he said.

Ghana’s anti-LGBTQI bill is named Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values and it’s currently in parliament and yet to be passed.

President Akufo-Addo has always come under pressure anytime the subject is being discussed as some Ghanaians believe his position on the subject is always flip-flopping.

Source: mynewsgh.com