Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, has informed Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC running mate that, as a man of God, he will be speaking up when the NDC whether or not they are in government fail to do what is right.



Agyinasare told Naana Opoku-Agyemang that he hopes if such a thing happens, “attack dogs from your party will not be unleashed against me! Of course, in the unlikely event that it does happen, I will not be silenced.”

Bishop Charles Agyinasare said this when he welcomed Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and some NDC big-wigs to the Perez Dome on Sunday, 15 November.

Agyinasare observed that since she was named the running mate to John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has conducted herself well in her campaigns.

“Prof, I have followed you briefly from the time you were chosen as the running mate of the NDC and how you have conducted yourself and your campaign. I have not heard you or read reports of you using insulting or abusive language on your political opponents, and this is worthy of commendation," Agyinasare said.

“Thank you for that exemplary conduct. Being a Christian and a member of the Methodist Church, the conduct you have exhibited is very refreshing, so do keep it up.”

The man of God indicated that since the coming into effect of the fourth Republican Constitution in 1992, there has been tensions and threats of violence in the country every election year, this is unfortunate.

“In the next few days ahead of us, we will be going to the polls to elect our leaders who will lead the nation for the next four years. It is unfortunate that every election season in this nation has been characterised by so much tension and threats of violence. Since 1992, this has been the unfortunate cycle we have had to endure as citizens of this great nation,” he said.

Bishop Agyinasare continued: “Let me take this opportunity, once again, to admonish our politicians, especially from the two main political parties, the NPP and the NDC, that this year’s elections should not unleash violence on us. The political parties should not let loose, thugs and vigilante groups on the ordinary people. Let us experience a high level of civility on the 7th of December and beyond.

“I hope and pray that the security agencies and the Electoral Commission would do a very professional and impartial job. They must not favour or support any one particular political party against the other. Unfortunately, this has been a major cause of political violence in other jurisdictions,” he added.

Ghanaweb