The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on Government to ensure that the citizenry is not discouraged to save with the banks and invest in bonds.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Second Vice President of the GPCC and Chairman of the Pentecost Church, said “ it will be something else” once Ghanaians got discouraged and lose faith in the banks.

Apostle Nyamekye made the call on the side-lines of the 2023 Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations (CHoCO) organised by the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC).

The three-day Conference is to build the capacity of delegates and for members to engage themselves.

The Second Vice President urged the Government not to make decisions that would cause people to keep their monies at home.

On corruption, he said if stringent measures were taken against people who were found culpable by the Auditor General in his reports, others would be deterred.

“… And so we want to see action on the Auditor General’s report,” Apostle Nyamekye stated.

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kissieh, Acting President of GPCC, advised Government to undertake broader consultation before taking major decisions.

He said Government must ensure that it stuck to the timeline, percentages and conditions of the Debt Exchange Programme as discussed with affected people.

Rt Rev Kissieh said during the Conference, four thematic areas, which were pertinent national issues would be discussed and tackled.

These are: Political leadership and Governance, Economy and Living Standards, Religion and Church- Prophecies, and the Poor and Vulnerable in society.

Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, Founder and General Overseer of Royal House Chapel International, said GPCC was committed to supporting Governments in power to successfully steer the affairs of the nation.

He called for unity in the church for progress in the work of God.

Apostle General Korankye Ankrah bemoaned the level of greed in the Church coupled with unnecessary competition, ego and pride.

The GPCC is a faith-based organisation and the umbrella body of over 200 Pentecostal and Charismatic Christian churches in Ghana with the mandate to pursue the unity of the body of Christ, propagate the Gospel and meet the spiritual and socio-economic needs of members and Ghanaians.

GNA