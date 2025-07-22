3 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Bagbin, has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to abuse their parliamentary majority to silence or suppress the voices of their colleagues in the Minority.

Speaking during the swearing-in of Ewurabena Aubynn, the newly elected MP for Ablekuma North, on Tuesday, July 22, Bagbin reminded the NDC MPs of their duty to the nation and stressed the importance of fostering tolerance in democratic debates.

“We should not use the overwhelming majority to try to bully or stifle the Minority from having their say on the floor of Parliament,” the Speaker stated.

Bagbin further emphasised the role of leadership in maintaining inclusivity, urging the Majority side, currently held by the NDC to rise above partisan concerns and prioritise the nation’s interests.

“When you are given this mandate, you must act as the father and mother of the nation. So you must have the patience, you must have the tolerance to listen to the other side,” he urged.

The Speaker also referenced the wise counsel of former Presidents, Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama, calling on the NDC MPs to lead with respect, maturity, and openness.

“I hope and pray that this exaltation from both Presidents—His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings and His Excellency John Dramani Mahama—will be taken by you. We must allow our colleagues in the Minority to have their say.”