3 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has admonished residents of the mining town of Obuasi not to use unemployment as an excuse to engage in illegal mining on AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine’s concession.

Speaking to journalists after engaging with various stakeholders, such as district and municipal authorities, traditional leaders, and management of AngloGold Ashanti, he stressed that the government will not allow people to engage in illegal mining in the area, which could lead to the collapse of the mine.

The minister noted that it was as a result of such illegal mining activities that the mine collapsed several years ago, and it was only reopened in 2019.

The minister’s visit to the area comes after some illegal miners invaded AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine’s concession a week ago, where they got trapped and were later arrested after using the entrance of the mine.

Speaking to the media after visiting the mining site of the company, Mr. Jinapor assured that the government is committed to protecting AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine.

“We are very determined to protect AngloGold Ashanti’s concession through legal means. People are not allowed to invade or attack the concession of AngloGold mine. If they are found to have done so, they will be arrested and prosecuted.

“We recognize that we need to find alternative means of employment and livelihoods for the youth of Obuasi, and we are working with AngloGold and other stakeholders, including responsible community mining, to do just that. However, there is no justification for using lack of unemployment as an excuse to illegally attack the concession of AngloGold Ashanti,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline