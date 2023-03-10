5 hours ago

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has urged Ghanaians never to vote for another hung Parliament in the future.

The Bekwai MP believes the situation has made the current legislature less efficient as compared to the seventh Parliament.

He wants Ghanaians to vote massively for either the NPP or NDC in the 2024 general elections to give one political party an overwhelming majority in the House.

According to him, the seventh Parliament, for instance, passed over 100 laws but the current Parliament which is in its third year has passed less than 10 laws.

Citing the approval of ministerial nominees and nominees to the Supreme Court as an example, he stated that there is less cooperation and the Minority tends to oppose almost all government’s decisions irrespective of the substance of the issues.

Speaking exclusively to Citi News, he stated that the lack of effective collaboration in Parliament is adversely affecting governance in the country.

“It is affecting governance generally. I am saying that next time Ghanaians should vote more. If they want the NPP to be the Majority, they should give them more votes. If you want NDC to be the majority give them more votes. This one is affecting governance very badly.

“The seventh Parliament, probably because of the numbers, passed the highest number of laws since 1993, we passed over 100 laws. This Parliament is our third year, but I doubt we have passed even 10 laws. The level of cooperation that I saw is no longer there.”

Source: citifmonline