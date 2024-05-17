34 minutes ago

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to Dr. Bawumia, he is the better choice to lead Ghana to ensure accountability and massive development.

During a meeting with the clergy in the Savannah Region, Dr. Bawumia argued that, electing John Mahama would be detrimental because he has just a four-year term, thus will not be accountable to the people.

Dr. Bawumia said it is important to choose a leader who will be committed to transparency and progress throughout his tenure.

“For me, because I am looking for an 8-year term, I have to work very hard in the first four years so that when I come back, you will say, oh yes, you did what you said you were going to do. We will give you another four years.

“But for my main opponent [John Dramani Mahama], when you give him four years, that is it. He doesn’t have to come back again. You won’t see him again, especially after he takes his honeymoon, you will not see him after four years, so you will get more accountability from me than from him.”