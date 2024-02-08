1 hour ago

The Greater Accra Organised Labour is calling on drivers to suspend work as Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) joins the demonstration.

The group has reiterated full support for the planned protest by the Organised Labour over the 15% VAT on electricity consumption.

Though government has suspended the implementation of the electricity tax, the union will still hold the protest.

They explained that, government has not formally informed Organised Labour about the suspension.

According to the union, the only thing that can stop the demonstration is an official letter from the government withdrawing the VAT.