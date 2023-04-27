1 hour ago

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has assured members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the party will retain power beyond the two terms of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which ends in 2024.

Bawumia, widely rumoured to be interested in succeeding Akufo-Addo as party flagbearer and president in January 2025 told supporters in the Ayawaso Central Constituency weeks back that the NPP as a party of ideas will win the 2024 polls and by that ‘break the eight.’

‘Break the Eight’ is a terminology that the NPP has adopted for its 2024 election, referring to retaining political power beyond the eight years that each party has spent before being voted out under the 1992 Constitution.

Bawumia took potshots at the former president John Dramani Mahama, who is expected to lead the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024 labeling Mahama a policy-less politician despite being in politics for the past three decades.

“So, don’t worry, by the grace of God, we are going to break the eight. We know who the opposition is, we know the way forward, we will fight with our record and our vision, and that is a vision I know the people of Ghana are going to buy into. The NPP is a party of ideas,” Bawumia stressed.

Bawumia is seen as a frontrunner in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race slated for later this year, even though he has yet to openly declare his candidature, senior aides have assured that he will run to lead the NPP into election 2024.

John Mahama is currently touring the country seeking the National Democratic Congress (NDC_ flagbearership nod to lead the party into the 2024 polls. He will come up against Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu in a primary slated for May 13.

Source: Ghanaweb