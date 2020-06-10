1 hour ago

Nana Romeo, the Accra FM radio presenter whose interview with RuffTown Record’s Wendy Shay sparked fury and protests has asked label boss Bullet to not attempt any assault on him.

Abdul Karim as the broadcaster is known in real life claimed in an interview with Zionfelix that he had been informed about Bullet’s intension to beat him up to pulp for insisting he has evidence to prove the label boss is having a sexual relationship with the artiste.

“I’ve been told Bullet says he will beat me,” he said while stating without equivocation that he is no pushover. “Someone called to give me that message and I told him to tell Bullet he should go ask about me. I’m a Zongo boy. How can you say you’ll beat me?”

Nana Romeo despite issuing the caution said he will not fight Bullet; he only wanted to make a statement he is not a coward and cannot be considered a weakling.

“I won’t even fight him. He’s my friend,” he said.

The radio presenter has come under vehement backlash following an interview he had with Wendy Shay.

The musician could not fathom why Nana Romeo repetitively asked her if she was having an amorous affair with her manager Bullet when she was on the show to promote her latest song.

“I am not dating Bullet. I don’t know why most of the time when I go for interviews, instead of focusing on issues that will bring progress in our music industry, I get these questions … Let’s focus on my artistry, pushing my brand and Ghana music to the international level”, she told Nana Romeo.

“I’m here to promote my single and I’m celebrating two years in the industry. Let’s move to the next question,” she insisted.

The host however insisted he had evidence and will not hesitate to show to her if she dared him.

Wendy Shay who wished the interview would be focused on her project apologized to her fans, followers, and listeners and announced her inability to continue with the interview, stressing that the presenter was being unprofessional.

Nana Romeo's message to Bullet starts from the 40th minute in the video below:

Ghanaweb