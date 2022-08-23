4 hours ago

Some irate youth of Diabaa in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region have set a military base and an office of the Forestry Commission in the area ablaze.

This comes after officials of the Commission cut down about twenty plantain crops that had been grown in a forest reserve by farmers in the community.

Speaking to Citi News on the incident, the Chairman of the Bono Regional Security Council, Justina Owusu-Banahene says there is an engagement with traditional authorities in Diabaa to ensure the offenders are arrested.

People have farmed within the reserve and so we questioned the authority with which they are using the forest. The people placed lorry tyres on the road so that when the forest officers get there, they will block them from entering. By the time the Police got there, they had set the forestry office ablaze and razed the office.

Source: citifmonline