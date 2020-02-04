36 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League's leading marksman Yahaya Mohammed was the recipient of a cool cash sum of GHC5000 from the owner and bank-roller of Aduana Stars Nana Agyeman Badu after his heroics last Sunday according to reports.

The Ogya boys beat the ever impressive Medeama at the Dormaa Park with the main catalyst of the win being their talismanic striker Yahaya Mohammed.

He powered in a free kick from range to record the game's only goal and the winner for the home side.

For his reward, the Dormaa Chief gave him an amount of GHC5000 for his splendid performance for the team.

Yahaya Mohammed has now scored 7 goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season and surprisingly all the goals have come at home in Dormaa.