18 minutes ago

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, a prominent traditional leader, has announced plans to honor Andre Ayew, the esteemed captain of the Black Stars national football team.

This remarkable recognition serves as a testament to Ayew's exceptional achievements and his influential role within the Black Stars.

Excitement mounts as the Bono, Bono-East, and Ahafo regions prepare to host the highly anticipated All-Star Festival.

This extraordinary event promises an exhilarating experience, with the participation of renowned national team players and numerous enthusiastic attendees.

The festival presents a remarkable opportunity for fans and players alike to come together and revel in the celebration of the beautiful game.

The grand durbar witnessed an announcement of exceptional significance.

The first male baby born at Dormaa Hospital on June 23 will be named after the illustrious Andre Ayew.

This profound gesture serves as a symbol of the community's profound respect and admiration for Ayew's invaluable contributions to Ghanaian football.

Furthermore, the heartwarming commitment of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II and the traditional council to provide support and care for the named baby until they reach adulthood adds a touch of endearment to the occasion.

This remarkable act demonstrates the community's unwavering dedication to honoring Ayew and celebrating his presence.

Andre is leading a team of the Black Stars including his brother Jordan Ayew, Wakaso, Afena Gyan, Kudus Mohammed, Kamaladeen etc to play in a historic AllStarFestival2023 match in Dormaa.