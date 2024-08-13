3 hours ago

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, owner of Premier League side Aduana FC and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, has lauded Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku for his remarkable leadership since assuming office in 2019.

The praise was extended during a courtesy visit by the GFA President to the Dormaahene's palace at Dormaa Ahenkro on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The Dormaahene commended the GFA President for the significant changes and improvements he has brought to Ghana football, emphasizing the importance of continued focus and unity in advancing the sport across the country.

"I have been monitoring the progress of work at the GFA, and I must say you are doing very well.

With the support of your Executive Council and staff, you will take Ghana football to places," Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II remarked.

"No one can say there has been no change since you came to power. We can all see the immense changes, but just like there is always room for improvement, you will improve and thrive."

Under Kurt Okraku's leadership, the GFA has introduced several transformative initiatives aimed at strengthening governance, increasing transparency, and fostering the development of football at all levels.

Key policies include the "Catch Them Young" Refereeing strategy, the Women's Football Strategy, and the Ghana Football DNA project, among others.

These efforts have positioned the GFA to attract more investors and sponsors, enhancing the overall growth of the sport in Ghana.

The visit to Dormaahene also provided an opportunity to discuss the growth of football in the Brong Ahafo Football Region and to officially inform the chief about the successful outcomes of the GFA President's visit to the region.

This visit included the 'Meet The Press' series and engagements with various stakeholders, including the leadership of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) and representatives of Premier, Women, and Division One League Clubs in the area.

Dormaahene urged President Simeon-Okraku to continue his good work, emphasizing the need for unity and collaboration to further advance Ghana football.

"We are grateful for your leadership and hope you will lead us to the promised land," he concluded.