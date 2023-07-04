2 hours ago

A member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kafui Amega, has slammed the Dormaahene; Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, over comments he made on the ongoing criminal trial of the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

He said that past comments made by the Dormaahene and his recent comment on Gyakye Quayson case shows that he is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kafui Amega, who made these remarks in a Happy FM interview on Monday, July 4, 2024, monitored by GhanaWeb, added that he is so disappointed with the chief.

“I’m highly disappointed in the Dormaahene. He is a propagandist for the NDC… I have watched his video several times and I’m really disappointed with the comments he passed. Does he want to become a communicator for the NDC?

“He is a full NDC member and so some of us are not surprised by the things he said. But he is becoming too notorious,” he said in Twi.

He added that the chief’s suggestion that the laws of the country should be put aside cannot be tolerated.

Background:

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II appealed to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to abort the trial against James Gyakye Quayson, who is being prosecuted for charges of forgery and perjury.

Speaking at the 10th Anniversary Lecture in honour of Prof. John Evan Atta Mills, the Dormaahene, said that the minister for justice should immediately file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the case for the sake of the public.

“As a matter of urgency, I [Dormaahene] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a Nolle Prosequi to end that particular decision” and abort the criminal case against Mr Quayson," he said.

The Communication Directorate of the NPP has directed its members to refrain from attacking the personality of Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.

The party has told their communicators to respect the legal views of the Dormaahene even though they disagree with him.

A speaking note sent across communications platforms of the party, on July 4, 2023 reads;

“Communicators should not attack the personality of the Chief though; we disagree with his call for the President to intervene or interfere with the independent work of the judiciary. 2. In the interest of equality before the law and the independence of the judiciary it will be better to allow the case to run its course. 3. The prosecution may determine whether to proceed or not; file a nolle prosequi or not if it becomes unavoidably clear that it does not have the evidence to advance the case. 4. Communicators should call on Ghanaians to support the Courts to do their work independently."

