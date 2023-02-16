27 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi has disclosed that eating the African delicacy fufu makes him fast and has credited the food for his goal against Chelsea.

The former Salzburg winger was the match-winner for Dortmund on Wednesday evening in the round of 16 Champions League clash at the Signal Iduna Park.

Chelsea was obviously the better side and had a lot of chances to have taken the lead as the bright Joao Felix curled over the bar from outside the 18-yard box from a Hakim Ziyech cutback before hitting the bar when one on one with the goalkeeper.

After recess, the German side handed the high spenders the sucker punch as from a Chelsea cornerkick, Karim Adeyemi sprinted the full length of the pitch as Enzo Fernandez made a tame attempt to catch him before rounding Kepa to score for Dortmund.

Speaking after the game, Adeyemi, who was born in Germany but has Nigerian roots, said fufu makes him faster.

“I eat a lot of African foods but I have good genetics from my dad. [The food] is called Fufu from Nigeria,” he told CBS Sports.

Opening up further on his brilliant solo goal, Adeyemi stated: “The only thing I was thinking [against Enzo Fernandez] was that I just need to get the ball past him. You just try to win your duels, the goalkeeper came out and there may have been a bit of luck, but I’m delighted with the goal.

“It’s a case of new year, new luck. For me, it’s that simple. As a team, we talked a lot during the break and it brought us closer together.

“The win tonight was crucial and it was unbelievable to play in front of these fans. We wanted to give Chelsea a tough game from start to finish and we’ve won.”

Adeyemi has now taken his tally for the season to five goals and two assists in 23 matches in all competitions.