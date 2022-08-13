1 hour ago

The time to watch is over. Ransford Königsdörffer had to sit out twice after his red card against Darmstadt, on Friday in Kiel the HSV attacker can now play again.

Not the only good news for him: the wait for his Ghana debut is also over.

The 20-year-old is set to make his international debut shortly and has more hope than ever of qualifying for the World Cup.

Königsdörffer's fight for his assignment in Kiel begins on Tuesday. Not an easy task, because the competition in the squad has increased.

On the flanks, where Königsdörffer played until his suspension, Bakery Jatta and Jean-Luc Dompé were set in the victories in Nuremberg (2-0) and against KSC (1-0).

It is possible that the ex-Dresdner who joined HSV in the summer for a fee of 1.2 million euros will only have the bench role in the derby for the time being.

Königsdörffer's dream of the World Cup is alive. At the beginning of July, the Ghana FA announced that the HSV professional (son of a Ghanaian and a German mother) would play for the West African country in the future, as would Hamburg-born Stephan Ambrosius (23/currently on loan from HSV to Karlsruhe) and Patric Pfeiffer ( 23/Darmstadt). In the end, however, things got stuck because Königsdörffer's passport was still not ready

That has now changed. This means that the striker is eligible to play for Ghana. During the upcoming international break, the Black Stars will play against Brazil in Le Havre, France on September 23, four days later Nicaragua is the opponent in Lorca (Spain).

And Black Stars coach Otto Addo (47) has selected Yeboah-Konigsdorffer for the two test matches.

Addo, it is said, definitely wants to take a closer look at the talent, who started the HSV season strongly with four competitive goals and for which he worked intensively.

Königsdörffer's World Cup dream is becoming more and more realistic.

If he convinces Addo, he would have a good chance of going to Qatar, where the Africans will face Portugal (November 24), South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) in their preliminary round group. And suddenly HSV could still have a World Cup driver.