2 hours ago

A swoop targeting criminal dens across the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi has led to the arrest of dozens, police say.

This is in response to the gruesome murder of the Head Pastor of the Jehovah Nissi Evangelical Church, Maxwell Attakorah. The suspects are being screened as part of investigations.

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed by gun-wielding men during a robbery attack just before 3 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after his dawn prayers.

According to the tenants, Attakorah was the one who raised the alarm that the armed gang was in the unfenced building.

“I was working on someone’s drawing and I heard a loud noise at the front gate upstairs…so they went to the Nigerian tenant’s room, attacked her and took away her mobile phone and ¢50. They even attempted to shoot”, one of the residents narrated to Dailymailgh.com.

“So one of them who saw the deceased hit his door with his leg, brought him out, and shot him. They even deflated some car tyres parked outside. It was a terrible scene”, the tenant recounted.

Local residents, especially the tenants of the house where the incident occurred are living in fear.

Police tighten security

Security has been beefed up in the Nhyiaeso area following the incident though residents say the uniform men seldomly patrol the area.

Director of Public Affairs at the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters, ASP Godwin Ahianyo is appealing to residents to provide credible information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to arrest them but as part of investigations, we conducted some swoops to help in our investigations. We are screening and profiling them. We are also talking to informants to get the perpetrators of this heinous crime”, ASP Ahianyo said.

“We are making sure that the Metropolis is safe for everyone. We are also collaborating with other stakeholders. We always fight crime by way of information sharing. We have recorded a couple of cases but many of them have been resolved by way of arrest and prosecution”, he added.

The deceased left behind a wife and three daughters including a two-month-old baby.

Daily Mail