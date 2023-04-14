3 hours ago

The Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Aboagye Dacosta has filed his nomination to contest in the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries in the Kumawu Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

This comes ahead of primaries for the upcoming by-election in the Kumawu Constituency following the death of the sitting member of parliament, Philip Basoah.

According to a report by Kasapafmonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, Dr Dacosta is part of some 8 individuals who had picked nomination forms ahead of the Friday, April 14, 2023 deadline.

Subsequently, the GHS top official shared a campaign flier on his Facebook stories.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on 3rd April 2023 declared the seat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoah, vacant.

The NPP opened nomination from Monday 11th – 14th April 2023 for interested party members to pick nomination forms.

So far, 8 persons in the names of Lawyer Edward Kofi Osei, Dr. Philip Bannor, Dr. Dacoster Aboagye, Mr Ernest Yaw Anim, Mad. Ama Serwaa, Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Yaw Baah (former Kumawu MP unseated by the late MP) and Osei Hweree Kwame Bempah have picked nomination forms.

Profile of aspirant Aboagye Dacosta

Dr. Aboagye Dacosta is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy of England and Wales, a research and academic practitioner in Health Promotion and Public Health with specialty in National /Social Health Insurance Schemes Finance.

He is also an international consultant, an external examiner for both University of Salford and London Metropolitan University for Masters’ and PhD programmes in Health Service Management, Health Economics, Epidemiology, Health Promotion, and Public Health.

Prior to being appointed Director of Health Promotion in 2019, he worked as a Cohort Leader and Lecturer at the University of West London, United Kingdom from 2017.

Dr. Dacosta holds a BSc Degree in Chemistry (University of Cape Coast), MSc in Public Health and Environmental Health (Leeds Beckett University), PhD in Health and Wellbeing with research focused on National Health Insurance Scheme in Ghana (Leeds Beckett University).

Dacosta has since 2008 been a reviewer for the Global Health Promotion, presented his research nationally and internationally and has a number of Research and scholarly output.