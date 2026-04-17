5 hours ago

The Founder of Perez Chapel International, Dr. Charles Agyinasare, has described the economic performance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government as “unprecedented” in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM, the clergyman, who said he has observed successive Ghanaian administrations over nearly six decades, expressed surprise at the pace of the country’s recent economic recovery.

He said his assessment was influenced by earlier projections from economic analysts who suggested it would take about a decade to stabilise the nation’s debt, but noted that significant shifts had occurred within just six months under the current administration.

“We haven’t seen the nation shift the way it has shifted,” he remarked.

Dr. Agyinasare pointed to the appreciation of the cedi against the US dollar and progress in meeting IMF loan obligations as key factors informing his view.

He also commended the apparent reduction in public scandals over the past year, describing it as “worthy of commendation.”

On the fight against illegal mining (galamsey), the cleric rejected claims that religious leaders who were previously vocal on the issue had gone silent.

He explained that his advocacy has continued through academic writings and sermons highlighting the environmental impact of illegal mining.

“We are not where we used to be… there are forests that have been reclaimed by the government,” he said.

Dr. Agyinasare urged Ghanaians to acknowledge positive developments when they occur, rather than focusing solely on criticism.