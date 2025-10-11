1 hour ago

Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, is leading a high-level government delegation to Washington, D.C., for the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The week-long meetings, taking place from October 13 to 18, will convene finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners, and global investors to discuss pressing global economic issues and strategies for sustainable growth.

Dr Forson is accompanied by Dr Johnson Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the central bank. The Ghanaian delegation will engage in a series of high-level activities, including bilateral discussions with IMF and World Bank management, investor briefings, ministerial roundtables, and participation in the Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

The meetings come at a crucial juncture for Ghana’s economy. The country recently reached a Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF under the Fifth Review of its US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF). Once approved by the IMF Executive Board, the agreement is expected to unlock an additional US$385 million to support Ghana’s economic reform programme.

Following this progress, Moody’s upgraded Ghana’s sovereign credit outlook, signaling international confidence in the government’s fiscal discipline, structural reforms, and macroeconomic stabilization efforts. The upgrade came alongside the signing of Ghana’s fifth bilateral debt restructuring agreement, a move that further strengthens the country’s debt sustainability framework.

In separate statements last week, both the IMF and World Bank commended Ghana’s economic management team, led by Dr Forson, for pursuing sound fiscal policies and implementing a coherent reform agenda that is rebuilding confidence and promoting inclusive growth.

During the Annual Meetings, Dr Forson is expected to deepen partnerships with multilateral institutions, attract investment into key sectors, and advocate for a fairer global financial system that better serves the needs of emerging and developing economies.

With international attention focused on Ghana’s reform trajectory and renewed investor optimism, the 2025 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings offer a timely platform to consolidate recent gains, secure new collaborations, and advance the country’s path toward sustainable and resilient growth.