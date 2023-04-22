2 hours ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, have shared their well wishes with the Muslim community and the entire Ghanaian people as the country marks the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Vice President thanked Allah for giving them the strength and endurance to be able to go through the month-long fasting.

He called on all Ghanaian Muslims to continue to live in peace, love and brotherhood as they mark the celebration of the Eid at home with their families and loved ones.

"Eid-ul-Fitr is here with us again, and it is that special moment to be thankful to Almighty Allah for giving us strength and endurance to go through a month-long fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

"Having been at our spiritual, compassionate and charitable best during the past month, let us mark the Eid with our families and loved ones to further promote peace, love and brotherhood," he said.

Mrs. Samira Bawumia prayed that Almighty Allah will reward everyone for their sacrifices and good deeds during the Ramadan and even beyond it.

"As we seek to uphold these beautiful virtues of Holy Ramadan, even beyond the Eid, we also pray to Almighty Allah to grant us all of His rewards and sacrifices and good deeds during the Ramadan," she prayed.