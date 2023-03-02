5 hours ago

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has inspected works on the construction of a classroom block for the Kwaboanta Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS) in the Ayensuano District, in the Eastern Region. The project, which is nearing completion, is being sponsored by the Vice-President in fulfillment of his pledge to the Presbyterian Church.

Following the Church’s decision to build legacy centenary anniversary projects during its centenary anniversary, Dr. Bawumia pledged to sponsor the construction of the JHS building for the Akuapem Presbytery to serve the people of Kwaboanta and its environs.

Dr. Bawumia who visited the project site to ascertain its progress instructed the contractor to include a computer laboratory to be furnished by him when the project is completed. He thanked the Almighty God for giving him the guidance and strength to personally undertake the project and commended the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for its immense contributions to the development of Ghana.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong and some government officials.

In expressing appreciation to the Vice-President, the Coaltar District Minister for the Presby Church, Rev A.L. Odai, recalled how Dr. Bawumia was “touched by the Holy Spirit” to make the pledge to the Church and the community. “Mr. Vice President I want to say the children of this community are so excited about this project and we are sincerely thankful to you,” he said.

“We know that the good Lord will help you to complete to the glory of His name,” Rev Odai added.

The chief of Kwaboanta, on behalf of his people, also expressed appreciation to Dr. Bawumia for his thoughtfulness and generosity to the Church and the community.

Veep pledges support

As part of his commitment to the Ghanaian people, Dr. Bawumia who has in the last couple of years made donations to various groups and organisations, including a donation and sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Liberty Assemblies of God hospital in Accra in February 2023, has pledged his continuous support to the people of Ghana.

Philanthropic activities

The Vice-President has also made a GH¢200,000 donation towards the Anglican Church, Accra Diocese’s 826-acre rubber plantation farm at Assin Nsuta in the Central Region, and a cash donation in support of the Charismatic Evangelistic Church (CEM)’s Ability Village project for People Living with Disability (PLWD) in April and July 2022 respectively.

In supporting victims of the collapsed Church of Prosperity building at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia donated GH¢200,000 to the Church, as well as a brand new Pick-Up Vehicle to the Boys’ Brigade Ghana in October 2022.

In September 2021, he made separate donations of a mini bus and GH¢20,000 to the North East Council of Churches and Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Minor Basilica Church in Navrongo for the maintenance of the 101-year-old building. He also donated a bus to a church in Kumasi within the same period.

The Vice-President also donated a seed capital of GH¢100,000 towards the construction of Mother Theresa Soup Kitchen Centre in the Greater Accra Region, and supported the Christ The King Church’s Soup kitchen in diverse ways in the last seven years.

He has also made a GH¢50,000 donation in June 2021 to the Catholic Church in Bolgatanga towards the construction of a new cathedral for the Church in the Upper East Regional Capital, and two separate donations of 500 pieces of chairs to the Makers House Chapel International, Accra; as well as a donation of over 500 bags of rice to support its COVID-19 support programme in May 2021 and 2020 respectively.

In the North East Region, Dr. Bawumia has made different contributions to the Church, including a GH¢10,000 donation in December 2020 in support of the construction of the Church of Christ building for the people of Gbaningbani in the Yunyoo district, and a GH¢20,000 donation towards the completion of the Catholic priest’s rectorate at the Walewale Parish, as well as some cash donations to Wulugu Assemblies of God Church in the same Region in August 2019.

The Vice-President who described the Church as development partners commended them for their contributions towards the country’s development and peace.

