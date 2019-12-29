1 hour ago

Ghana’s former Ambassador to China, Horace Ankrah has apportioned blame on Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for ‘destroying the Ghanaian currency’ in his management of the economy.

According to him, Ghanaian businesses in China have since 2016 witnessed a decline in business transactions of goods and services.

“For example, if you look at the Ghanaian cedi now, nobody appreciates the cedi but, in our time, and through the efforts of some Ghanaians in China, you go to the Guangzhou Province and there are places that the Ghana cedi is accepted there for business yet this is the same cedi that unfortunately the Vice President Dr. Bawumia has actually destroyed,” he explained.

Horace Ankrah who served under the John Mahama administration made this known yesterday speaking in an interview on TV3’s ‘Hot Issues’ show on December 28.

Recently, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia claimed that government has delivered at least 72 percent of the promises it made to the citizenry during the 2016 general election campaign.

According to him, corresponding data would soon be released to back the claim of a commendable performance so far by the Akufo-Addo led administration.

“We will put the data out because we have done the work,” Dr Bawumia said to the members of New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a National Delegates Conference in Accra.

Earlier, think-tank Imani Africa, in a recent report, scored the NPP government 48 percent for its campaign promises fulfillment.

The rating, however, has been widely rejected by members of the party including President Akufo-Addo.

Ghanaweb