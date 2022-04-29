5 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has met with the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Tony Blair, to discuss opportunities for leveraging Ghana’s leadership role in digitalization on the African continent to maximize benefits for citizens, local technology firms and businesses.

During the discussions, Dr. Bawumia said Ghana is now set to move on to the next phase of digitalization with the commitment to build on the current digital platforms.

Additionally, he observed that as part of plans of the government, data analytics and artificial intelligence will be used to provide life-impacting solutions for the ordinary Ghanaian.

“We are determined that Ghana will not miss out on the fourth industrial revolution,” he stated.

The former Prime Minister of UK, attended the meeting at the Jubilee House with a team from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) and Oracle Technologies.