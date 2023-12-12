5 hours ago

The Leader of Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana Nakoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson has been coronated as the 'Nor Yaa Mantse' - the Development Chief of Onomrako development Chief of the Adain Family of Ga.

At a colourful ceremony in Accra on Saturday, the well known pastor was outdoored to the public, and a host of high-profile dignitaries, including the clergy, traditional rulers politicians were present.

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu who maintains close ties with Nakoa Prophet, witnessed the ceremony with a powerful delegation.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who missed the coronation due to pressing national assignment, was represented by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, bit the Vice President himself joined the event later in the evening to congratulate the Pastor.

On the royal front, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Turu II was represented by Nana Kwaku Amankwa Sarkodie (II)..........while the Ga Traditional Council also sent a delegation to represent the Ga Mantse.



The installation Nakoa Prophet as Nor Yaa Mantse of the Onomrako Adain Family, is in recognition of his impactful development initiatives, both within his community and at the national level.

Nakoa Prophet is credited with instituting many developmental initiatives which have supported many and also impacted lives positively in the country, hence his recognition by the family.

Speaking after his coronation, Nakoa Prophet expressed gratitude to the Onomrako Adain Family for the honour bestowed on him, and pledged to continue to do his best to support communities.

Nakoa Prophet said, like the Biblical Joseph, who went to Egypt and became enormous blessings to Egypt and the world, he was hopeful he prayed his coronation should also be a blessing to the Onomrako Adain Family and many communities in the country.

Nakoa Prophet Jamson expressed profound gratitude to the guests who graced the occasion, especially Vice President Bawumia, who was represented by the Greater Accra Minister, but still made to the event towards the end.

"What Vice President Bawumia has done has really touched my heart," Nakoa Prophet said the ceremony.

"He had national assignments outside Accra and he sent a representative here. Bit he has still managed to be here upon getting back to Accra. This shows how values us and I am really touched."

“So far as the Vice President has been able to give that much respect to Allah Allmighty. Should he also have any request before Him may his reques be granted. May God Almighty grant the Vice President his heart desire and make him great and strong," prayed Nakoa Prophet.