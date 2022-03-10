3 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has presented medals and trophies to winners of the 2022 National Cross-country athletics competition at the Jubilee House.

The national cross-country had been abandoned for over a decade, but the National Sports Authority revived it in 2017, and the latest one was held in Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

To underline the significance of the event to government, towards its commitment to the promotion of sports, winners of the cross country competition from various regions were accorded a grand reception at the seat of government by Vice President Bawumia for their medal presentation.

Dr. Bawumia congratulated the athletes for their exploits, as well as the National Sports Authority for reviving the cross-country event.

"This event, the cross country, is an event which had been abandoned for 10 years. And like anything, when you don't pay attention to it, it will deteriorate," Dr. Bawumia said.

"I am very happy that having abandoned this for ten years, we have revived it from 2017 and we are seeing some good results and today is the day for these wonderful athletes and their coaches, who have worked very hard because you have to train, you don't just win.

"So we acknowledge you our dear athletes and coaches for your excellent performance."

SPORTS HAS ENORMOUS BENEFITS

Dr. Bawumia, who described himself as an "enthusiastic sports person", highlighted the enormous benefits of sports, and its significant contribution to the development of nations across the world.

He called for greater investment and support for more sports disciplines in the country aside football, in order to create more opportunities for young people.

"The benefits of sports is so underestimated and over the years, governments have not really paid the requisite attention to sports," Dr. Bawumia noted.

"Maybe we tend to focus a lot on football but there are many other sports. When you look at many countries around the world, you'll see for example, the sort of jobs that the sports industry creates is just massive.

"Incomes that are generated across the sports industry is just massive so it is very important that as a country, we pay attention to sports, invest in sports and we nurture sports so that we can have the benefits for this country."