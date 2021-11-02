18 minutes ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will tonight deliver a public lecture on the digital economy of the country at the Ashesi University.

The Vice President has been on the frontline of the government's digitalization drive and he is thus expected to explain the vision of the government, as well as measures undertaken so far in that light.

He is also expected to address the impact of digitalization on the general Ghanaian economy and service delivery, both by government and the private sector.

The public lecture will also have an interactive session with students of the University on how digitalization is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia is also expected to highlight Ghana's success story to inspire other African countries to emulate Ghana's lead.