10 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to Mavis Hawa Koomson, former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, following a violent incident during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) election rerun in the Ablekuma North constituency on Friday, July 11.

Hawa Koomson was reportedly assaulted by unidentified thugs at the St. Peter’s Society Methodist Church, where the rerun of elections in 19 polling stations was taking place. The attack also left two journalists injured.

In a Facebook post after the visit, Madam Koomson expressed gratitude for the former Vice President’s gesture of support.

“This morning, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his team visited me at my residence to check on my health after I was brutally assaulted by thugs during the Ablekuma North rerun,” she wrote. “My family and I are extremely grateful for this thoughtful gesture.”

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by other senior party figures, including former Suame MP Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Akuapem North MP Sammi Awuku, and NPP’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Adentan, Akosua Manu.

The incident has sparked concerns about the rising tension and violence surrounding intra-party elections. Party officials have yet to issue a formal statement on the attack.