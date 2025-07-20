2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued a stern warning to party members against tribalism and religious intolerance, describing them as existential threats to the party’s survival.

Speaking at the NPP National Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the urgent need for unity and discipline following the party’s loss in the 2024 general elections.

“Tribalism and religious bigotry, from whichever quarters they emanate, pose an existential threat and should have no place in the New Patriotic Party,” he said.

“An army that wants to win a battle must exercise discipline within its ranks,” he noted.

He urged the party faithful to reflect on past mistakes and demonstrate to Ghanaians that the party has learned valuable lessons.Dr. Bawumia stressed that the NPP’s ability to bounce back depends on its capacity to unite around a shared vision and uphold internal discipline.

The conference, which brought together party executives, delegates, and grassroots supporters, served as a platform to reassess the party’s direction and strategize for future electoral contests.