Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira have received their jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra.

In a short address, Dr Bawumia urged Ghanaians to discard the conspiracy theories.

" We are taking this vaccine today to assure the public and Ghanaians in general that it is safe to take this vaccine. the Food and Drugs Authority has really assured us and we are comforted in the safety of this vaccine.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca had also taken their vaccination jabs at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Background

Ghana received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines through a UN-backed global vaccine-sharing scheme as part of efforts to enable equitable access to the jabs by low and middle-income countries.

The consignment, which arrived at the Kotoka International Airport, consisted of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines, which are expected to be administered first to frontline health workers, and high-risk persons and people over 60 years, to slow the progression of the disease.

The vaccines were produced by the Serum Institute of India.