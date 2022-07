4 hours ago

The ffrmer Deputy Ghanaian Ambassador to China, Dr. Charles Dwamena popularly known as "Dr China" has been elected as the National Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to official results compiled by the Electoral Commission, he garnered 2,917 votes. His closest contender Mary Posh had 1,303, followed by Collins Nuama 1,197, and Tedem Yusif, 125.

He succeeds Mr. Abankwah Yeboah who run for National Chairman but was defeated by Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim.