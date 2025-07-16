46 minutes ago

Renowned Ghanaian engineer, Dr. Ing. Peter Debrah, has called for the urgent creation of a Pricing Regulatory Authority to monitor and control the rising cost of essential goods and services across the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Dr. Debrah argued that Ghana’s existing consumer protection framework is inadequate for addressing price manipulation, particularly in the context of inflation and currency volatility. He stressed that while institutions like the Consumer Protection Agency and the Ghana Standards Authority focus on product quality and safety, they lack the legal mandate to regulate or control prices.

“Ghana finds itself in a troubling economic cycle, where prices continue to rise without justification or oversight,” he said. “The time has come for Ghana to establish a Pricing Regulatory Commission or Authority.”

Dr. Debrah proposed the formation of a Ghana Pricing Regulatory Authority (GPRA), which would have the power to:



Set price ceilings and floors for essential goods and services,



Mandate price reductions when input costs or exchange rates improve,



Investigate and sanction businesses engaged in unjustified price hikes,



Regularly publish public bulletins on benchmark prices to guide consumers and producers alike.

He was particularly critical of the growing trend of pricing goods in U.S. dollars, noting that this practice leads to unjustified price rigidity.

“Today, nearly every product—from food to cement—is priced in U.S. dollars. But when the dollar weakens, prices don’t fall. This is unfair to consumers. The GPRA can fix this by introducing automatic price reviews based on real input costs and exchange rate movements,” he explained.

Dr. Debrah pointed to countries like India, Malaysia, and South Africa as successful examples where price regulation mechanisms have helped stabilize economies and protect consumers from exploitative pricing practices.

To make the proposed authority effective, he urged Parliament to pass enabling legislation that would grant the GPRA powers to conduct price audits, regulate profit margins, and enforce compliance.

“Ghana cannot continue to operate in an environment where prices go up but rarely come down,” he warned. “A Pricing Regulatory Authority is not a luxury—it is an urgent national economic necessity.”

Dr. Debrah concluded with a call to action, stating, “A country that controls how prices are determined controls its economic future. It’s time for policymakers to act.”