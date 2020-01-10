3 hours ago

The Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Rema-Jason Company Limited, Lovers Band, Rema-Jason Ventures, Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, Dr. Frank Adjei, has been honoured for his outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

Dr. Adjei has created over 100, 000 jobs for Ghanaians, thereby assisting government to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

He received the award at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on the 29th December 2019 during the Presidential Globe African Heroes Honours Awards organized by the Pan African Heroes Foundation in collaboration with the Rectitude International Mission and Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration.

Dr. Adjei was honoured alongside Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Kwame Kyei, Chairman and CEO of Unity Group of Companies, Mr. Daniel Domelevor, Auditor General, Nana Ato Dadzie former Chief of Staff in the Rawlings administration, Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM).

The rest are Mr. Stephen Appiah, former Captain of the Black Stars, Mr. Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Mr. Kwame Sefa Kayi, seasonal Broadcast Journalist at Despite Media Group, Nana Kwadwo Gyasi, CEO of Nana Kwadwo Gyasi Company Limited, Dr. Alfred Korlie Matey, CEO of Freddie’s Corner and a host of other reputable companies and individual Businessmen.

Dr. Frank Adjei is a very serious Philanthropic and he has touched many lives positively.

He provides scholarships to the needy but brilliant students, supports churches, universities, orphanages and deprived communities in Ghana.