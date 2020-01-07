1 hour ago

Dr Frank Adjei has been honoured for his outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development of Ghana through the creation.

Dr Adjei is the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Rema-Jason Company Limited, Lovers Band, Rema-Jason Ventures, Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited and received the honour for creating over 100, 000 jobs for Ghanaians thereby assisting the government to reduce the rate of unemployment in the Country.

Dr Frank Adjei received the award at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on December 29, 2019, during the Presidential Globe African Heroes Honours Awards organised by the Pan African Heroes Foundation in collaboration with the Rectitude International Mission and Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration.

Dr Frank Adjei was honoured alongside Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto(Minister of Agriculture), Mr Simon Osei Mensah( Ashanti Regional Minister), Dr Kwame Kyei(Chairman and CEO of Unity Group of Companies), Mr Daniel Domelevo (Auditor-General), Nana Ato Dadzie (Former Chief of Staff in the Rawlings Administration), Mr Razak Kojo Opoku (Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement, CVM), Mr Stephen Appiah (Former Captain of the National Team, Black Stars), Mr Fadda Dickson (Managing Director of Despite Media Group), Mr Kwame Sefa Kayi (a seasonal Broadcast Journalist at Despite Media Group), Nana Kwadwo Gyasi (CEO of Nana Kwadwo Gyasi Company Limited), Dr Alfred Korlie Matey (CEO of Freddie's Corner) and a host of other reputable companies and individual Businessmen.

Dr Frank Adjei is also a philanthropic and he has touched many lives positively.

He provides scholarships to the needy but brilliant students, supports churches, universities, orphanages and deprived communities in Ghana.

