4 hours ago

The First Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Dr. Henry Manly-Spain has filed his nomination to lead the Authority.

The business man cum politician submitted his completed nomination form to the GBA which was received by its Secretary General Mr. Patrick Johnson at the GBA Secretariat on Thursday.

He was accompanied by head trainer of the Bronx Boxing Club and Ag. Technical director of the GBA Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko.

Mr. Johnson checked the completed form and received an amount of GHC3,000 cash paid by Dr. Manly-Spain to complete the filing process.

"I have checked all the documents and it is complete, I wish you all the best in the elections” Mr. Johnson said.

Dr. Manly-Spain who is running for the top position of the GBA was the first to pick his nomination forms. The elections will come off at the Trust Sports Emporium - Mudor Conference Hall on July 22.

He has received massive endorsements from boxing fans, coaches, promoters and boxers including Michael Ayitey Powers who said “He's going to win in Jesus Christ mighty name.”

By Sammy Heywood Okine