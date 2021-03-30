1 hour ago

Specialist Paediatrician at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital, Dr. Hilda Mantebea Boye has been elected President of the Executive Board of the U.S – Ghana Alumni Association (USGHAA).

Competing with two others for the votes of about 500 electorates, she emerged winner with over 200 votes.

The alumni association is one that seeks to bring together under one umbrella, all Ghanaian alumni of U.S government-sponsored exchange programs.

U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, who chaired the 1st National Conference of the Alumni Association at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, spoke about the need to revitalize the association.

“The USGHAA is a microcosm of Ghana, like a mosaic, with all the individual pieces coming together to form a magnificent masterpiece that represents our shared ideals of democratic peace and progress, respect for human rights and rule of law, and inclusive economic prosperity”.

The theme of the conference was, “Rebuild, Redesign, Renew”.

President-elect, Dr. Hilda Boye on the sidelines of the event shared with Citi News her vision for the association.

“So broadly we intend that within the tenure of our office, we should be able to build a stronger umbrella association, that’s the US Ghana Alumni Association, should become stronger. People should be able to have their work amplified, their impact amplified and their voice amplified. Again, we hope to be able to build stronger small alumni associations. So we have different programs under it, and we expect that all the sub alumni associations become stronger within this period while members get more opportunities to grow and develop themselves. And also to get the support they need to put their work out there”, she said.

She also called on all alumni who were not actively involved in the association yet to get on board.

“It’s a process of rebuilding, redesigning and renewing. We know there may be some alumni who have become disconnected and have not heard even about this conference or about what is going on. We’re not coming from the point of being judgemental. We’re coming from the point of inclusiveness, we want everybody to come on board so wherever you are, look out for us, we’ll also look out for you. Let’s network, let’s work together and make this work,” she urged.

The Alumni Association comprises key government officials and public figures like Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Former Speaker, Prof. Mike Oquaye, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Despite Media Presenter, Kwame Sefa Kayi, General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, Bernard Avle among others.

Dr. Hilda Boye will be working with Priscilla Zangina as General Secretary, Mavis Owureku-Asare as Organizing Secretary, Matilda Payne Boakye-Ansah as Public Relations Secretary and Feruzah Salisu as Programs & Projects Secretary.

The Executive Board is expected to appoint a Financial Secretary and Member-at-Large as and when it deems necessary.

The board will serve on an interim basis for one year and may opt to be re-elected for an additional year.

Source: citifmonline