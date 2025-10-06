7 hours ago

The Convener of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Dr. Ken Ashigbey, has appealed to President John Mahama to give his full backing to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, in the government’s intensified campaign against illegal mining.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Dr. Ashigbey expressed concern that the Lands Minister’s initiatives to curb illegal mining—popularly known as galamsey—were being sabotaged by certain individuals within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He urged the President to act decisively by identifying and addressing those working against the national anti-galamsey effort.

“The Lands Minister is doing excellent work, but some people within the NDC are frustrating his efforts. President Mahama must stand firmly behind him and deal with those obstructing progress,” Dr. Ashigbey said.

“Dr. Omane Boamah was one of the few who openly supported the fight against illegal mining. His passing is a huge loss, and the President must ensure that others within government carry on his legacy,” he added.

He also paid tribute to the late Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, describing him as a strong advocate for environmental protection and a steadfast supporter of the Lands Minister’s anti-galamsey measures.Dr. Omane Boamah, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, had been vocal about the devastating effects of illegal mining on water resources and agriculture. Before his death, he championed stronger enforcement and a coordinated national response to tackle the menace.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ashigbey urged government to invest more in logistics, security, and monitoring to sustain the momentum of the campaign.

“The Lands Minister’s call for a permanent military deployment, alongside the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Squad (NAIMOS), is crucial. Without consistent presence and adequate resources, the gains made could easily be reversed,” he cautioned.

He concluded by stressing that the ultimate success of the anti-galamsey crusade rests on political will, transparency, and national unity in protecting Ghana’s natural resources.