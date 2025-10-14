1 hour ago

Engineer and lecturer Dr Kwaku Boadu has accused all telecommunications companies operating in Ghana of being complicit in corruption, attributing the issue to structural flaws in the country’s legal and regulatory framework.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on October 13, 2025, Dr Boadu argued that the National Communications Act, 2008 (Act 769) grants excessive authority to the Executive arm of government, undermining the independence of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and compromising the integrity of telecom operations.

“I can take you to Act 769, the National Communications Act, and show you why I am bold enough to say on television that every telecommunication company in this country is a corrupt company… I have no proof; I have no evidence, but circumstantial evidence tells me that,” he stated.

According to Dr Boadu, the Act’s appointment procedures—which empower the President to select the NCA’s board members, directors, and key officers—create an environment where telecom firms must maintain close ties with political figures to operate effectively.

“By our law, any telecommunication company that has to operate in Ghana has to be nice to the politicians. It is very easy for an investor outside Ghana to take Act 769 and decide whether or not to invest here. If they choose to come, they must be prepared to have ‘nice relationships’ with politicians—and you know what that means,” he remarked.

Dr Boadu also cited Act 843, which governs data protection, to highlight broader concerns about privacy and data governance in Ghana. Drawing comparisons with international frameworks, he noted: “You will notice that America is unable to meet the data privacy standards of Europe. So, Europe had to pass a specific law to admit Americans.”

Reflecting on his career, the engineer said his background in both computer science and engineering had shaped his perspective on the importance of robust policy design in Ghana’s technology sector.

“My first profession was in computer science; I was a programmer for quite some years. Then, based on a need, I moved into engineering. After some years of practice, I realised that beyond promoting engineering in our country, developing sound engineering policy is equally important,” he concluded.

Dr Boadu’s comments add to ongoing debates about governance, political interference, and regulatory independence in Ghana’s fast-evolving telecommunications industry.