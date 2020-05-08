55 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold Sporting Club have constituted a new nine-member board of directors, according to media reports.

Majority shareholder Dr Kwaku Frimpong chairs the newly constituted board with Nana Abankoro Acheampong (Achiken) serving as his vice.

Businessman Nana Boakye, of Nana Boakye Herbal, has been brought on board because of what the club describe as his ‘‘greater dedication and leadership”.

Dr Frimpong’s son, Mr Emmanuel Frimpong who was recently named the new Chief Executive Officer Aldo forms part the nine-member board.

The other members include Yaw Fosu, Yaw Asabere, and Nana Akwasi Fosu, a representative from the mining firm AngloGold Ashanti and a traditional ruler from Obuasi.

A letter written to the directors read:‘‘The appointment is for a fixed term of two years, ending on 26th April, 2022. Unless the appointment is renewed on or prior to the termination date, you undertake to resign as a Director immediately after the termination date.

‘‘Your primary responsibility will be to participate in the development of policies and take major decisions for the club at board meetings to be held at least four times a year.”

The newly formed board by the miners I'd in line with requirement by the Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association.