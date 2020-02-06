3 hours ago

TV personality and actress Gloria Sarfo has stated that Dr Kwaku Oteng doesn’t even have a fourth wife, not to talk of his fifth.

Last week, several media outlets reported that the CEO of Adonko Bitters and Angel Group of Companies tied the knot with a fifth wife.

But Gloria Sarfo says the reports were false, adding that the business mogul is mourning his late mother who is currently in the morgue awaiting her burial and funeral rites.

In a lengthy emotional and defensive post on Instagram, Gloria expressed shock over how people ‘sit in their homes to tarnish’ Dr Oteng’s image and hard-earned reputation.

She said he is a great man who has done a lot of good things, adding that he is ‘kind, caring, tolerant, giving, sharing, industrious, hardworking, and above all, very religious.’

She shared a photo of him and accompanied with the caption:

“Sometimes I wonder why and how people just sit in their homes, closet and corners just to tarnish people's well-built images/integrity/credibility/legacies We must try to give respect to whom it's due. How on earth can you create a story of your own when you have no clue about it, how??? Just how??? First of all, THERE IS NO 4TH WIFE, to even have a FIFTH WIFE(Yes do your checks well) Secondly, for Christ's sake, the man still has her beloved mother sorry to say " IN THE MORTUARY" waiting to bury her peacefully. Thirdly, this man here has a lot of respect for women. So how on earth could he get married to another woman in that state how? A whole lot of issues created around this unfortunate yet PRIVATE situation!!! And it's just sickening. For heaven's sake, let's accord this GREAT MAN some respect and tolerance Or maybe we should ask ourselves this question; Is he an irresponsible man?? NO NO NO!!! Above all, let's weigh the GOOD THINGS ABOUT HIM and the SO CALLED BAD THINGS we speculate about him, and realize the result. Whatever happened to the fact that, he's KIND, CARING, TOLERANT, GIVING, SHARING, INDUSTRIOUS, HARDWORKING, AND ABOVE ALL, VERY RELIGIOUS. PLEASE Let's rather patronize his goods and services; ADONKO COMPANY LTD ANGEL GROUP OF COMPANIES ANGEL EDUCATIONAL COMPLEX ANGEL ESTATES AMONG OTHERS and give him some space. PAPA....All shall pass...You're a GREAT MAN, a NATIONAL ASSET and we appreciate you GREATLY...God continue to bless you and yours. I REST MY CASE....GOOD DAY.”