The future of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei appeared gloomy on Wednesday after a release from Manhyia Palace.

Manhyia Palace on Wednesday stated in a release that it had receive a report of the oil magnate's three year tenure since taking charge of the club.

Since then multiple media reports had suggested that Dr Kwame Kyei was on the brink of being ousted as the club chief.

But all those ambiguities have been cleared by the personal assistant t the Chief of Staff of Manhyia Palace, Kwame Aboagye Mensah.

According to him the business mogul is still in charge of Asante Kotoko at least until the investigative committee looking into the circumstances leading to the $240,000 Emmanuel Clottey fine imposed by FIFA and the club's failure to meet the club licensing board requirement is submitted to his royal majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

The Committe which is headed by a former Chairman of the club Bantamahene Baffour Asare Amankwatia has four weeks to submit their report to the king.

"Dr. Kwame Kyei has not been sacked and he continues to be the Executive Chairman of the club," Kwame Aboagye Mensah told Oyerepa FM on Thursday morning.

"He has brought his report for the past three years and he is in his fourth year. The report is being evaluated before any decision is taken.

"The committee has four weeks to make its finding known before any decision can be taken so we plead for stability at the club." he added.