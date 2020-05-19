54 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe says there may be a litany of problems at former club Asante Kotoko but Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei is not part of them.

The Executive Chairman of the club has in recent months come under a barrage of fire for his handling of the club and the mounting judgement debts payment made under his reign.

With the nadir of the issue being the Eperance Emmanuel Clottey issue which FIFA threatened to sanction Kotoko.

All these happenings forced Manhyia Palace to set up a three member committee to investigate the happening at the club but Eric Bekoe in an interview with Light Fm says Dr Kwame Kyei is not the problem at the club.

“I will never agree with anyone saying Dr. Kwame Kyei is Kotoko’s problem, I haven’t chopped his money before but let’s call a spade a spade,”

He however implored the National Circles Council and management to bury the hatchet and forge a common front.

“The circles should unite themselves for their qualities to be felt.” he added.