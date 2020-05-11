1 hour ago

Three top management members of Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko will on Monday May 11, 2020, appear before the three-member committee set up by Manhyia Palace to investigate recent happenings in the club.

Executive Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, Chief Executive Officer Mr. George Ernest Amoakoh and General Manager Yves Nana Akwasi Gyambibi Coker are all set to meet the the Lydia Nkansah Committee as the committee begins its inquest.

The three Management Members personalities will all be meeting the committee separately at the club’s Secretariat where the committee works.

The term of reference for the committee’s investigation cut across five areas;



To investigate how come Kotoko was fined $180,000 and the club’s failure to meet FIFA’S deadline for payment.



To investigate the subsequent transfer of Asante Kotoko player Kwame Bonsu which created fresh sanctions against Kotoko.



Investigate the failure of the club to meet the 2019/2020 Club license regulations and the unusual turnover of players and coaches during the 2019/2020 league season.



Determine culpability for any malfeasance and administrative lapses.



Make recommendations for future guidance and directions of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.

Lydia Nkansah, who is the Dean and Associate Professor of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST have Kofi Owusu, a Registrar at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs and Lawrence Bruce Kyei, a Legal Practitioner in the committee.