Former General Manager of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Gyimbibi Coker, has expressed confidence that his former boss, Dr. Kwame Kyei, will remain devoted to Asante Kotoko if called upon by Manhyia Palace.

Following the expiration of the mandate of the club's board and management, a new team is yet to be appointed.

There are speculations circulating that Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asante Kingdom, may turn to Dr. Kwame Kyei, a business magnate with a previous involvement in the club, to oversee Asante Kotoko.

Nana Gyimbibi Coker referred to Dr. Kwame Kyei as his father and stated that he cannot confirm or deny the speculations regarding Dr. Kyei's potential role as board chairman or executive chairman of Kotoko.

"For now I will say Dr Kwame Kyei is my father, I cannot confirm or deny that he (Dr Kyei) could be retained as the board chairman or made the executive chairman of Kotoko. I have seen and read speculations in the media to that effect but I am unable to speak to that news,” he said in an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi.

“Should His Royal Majesty call on him anytime, he (Dr Kyei) will happily and willingly accept the call, he cannot turn his back on Manhyia as a true son of Asanteman and a servant of the Golden stool.”

However, he firmly believes that if Manhyia Palace extends an invitation to Dr. Kyei, he will gladly accept it, as he is a true son of Asanteman and a dedicated servant of the Golden Stool.

During his time as the Executive Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei served as the financial pillar of the club until Manhyia Palace implemented reforms.

While Nana Gyimbibi Coker cannot provide definitive details regarding the news surrounding Dr. Kyei's potential involvement, he is resolute in his belief that Dr. Kyei's commitment to Asante Kotoko and his loyalty to Manhyia Palace will remain unwavering.