Dr. Okoe Boye donates GH¢30,000 to fisherfolk at Teshie

By Prince Antwi July 6, 2023

The former Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has donated a sum of GH¢30,000 to fisherfolk in Teshie.

The gesture seeks to support the fisherfolk as the fisheries ministry observes its one-month closed season for fishing in the sea.

The closed fishing season is “bi­ological rest period” or no-har­vesting period, and focuses on halting fishing activities during the spawning period of fish stocks when the fishes are most productive.

It is observed globally as a way of reducing fishing pressure on stocks and is considered one of the key fisheries management measures to help protect fish stock and also increase their population.

In view of this, since most fisherfolk will be out of jobs during this season, Dr. Okoe Boye who doubles as the Chief Executive Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says the support is to help mitigate the hardship the fisherfolk will be going through due to closed season.

“The government has announced a ban on fishing for the closed season, so the fish stock will increase. With the support of my colleagues I have been able to raise 30,000 to support the fisherfolk for the next 30 days,” he said.

He further indicated that despite the significant contribution the construction of a mini harbour has brought them, key engagements with them and the stakeholders to address the grievances about the project will be held.

Source: citifmonline.com

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