Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed his belief that Ghana faces a challenging task in Group A at the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Drawn into a group alongside host nation Morocco, Congo, and Guinea, the Black Meteors will have to overcome tough opposition in their quest to secure a place at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Ghana's U23 team, also known as the Black Meteors, has not qualified for the Olympic Games since Athens 2004, making it nearly 20 years since their last appearance.

Speaking to Citi Sports in an interview, Dr. Randy Abbey commented on the draw, stating, "I have seen the draw, [it is a] very, very tough group, but I think that the players who have been called up are quite good, and I also know that we are going to augment them with some foreign-based players."

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko has already named a 29-man provisional squad for the 2023 U23 AFCON, comprising 15 local players and 14 foreign-based players.

As the tournament approaches, the squad will be trimmed down to a final selection of 21 players who will represent Ghana in the competition set to kick off on June 24 and conclude on July 8.